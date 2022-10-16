Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $209.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.