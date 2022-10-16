Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap-on Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SNA stock opened at $209.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
