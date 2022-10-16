D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,909 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

