D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 329 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Down 1.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE:DEO opened at $165.45 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.