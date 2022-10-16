Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 652 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.68. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

