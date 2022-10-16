D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

