ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance
SILJ stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.
