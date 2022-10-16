D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,743 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.16 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

