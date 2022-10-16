D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,081 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

