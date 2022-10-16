D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 18,610 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $22.72 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

