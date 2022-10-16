The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

