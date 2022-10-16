D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $1.74 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
GCOW opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.
