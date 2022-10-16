D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $35.75 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.