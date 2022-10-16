Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

NYSE:V opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.68. The company has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

