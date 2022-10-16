D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %

BIPC stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

