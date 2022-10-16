Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

NMRK stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

