Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PINC. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

PINC opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 254.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 148,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 75.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,372,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

