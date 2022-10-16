Ameren Co. (AEE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on December 30th

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Ameren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

AEE opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Ameren by 394.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

