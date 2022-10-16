Ameren Co. (AEE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on December 30th

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Ameren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Ameren by 394.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.