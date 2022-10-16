CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWI. Barrington Research raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $225,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $233,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

