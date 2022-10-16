Unum Group (UNM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on November 18th

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

UNM opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 629,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

