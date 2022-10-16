Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 28th

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %
DELL opened at $34.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
