Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 28th

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

DELL opened at $34.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

