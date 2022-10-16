Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

AON has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AON has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $14.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $270.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.01.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AON by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,220,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AON by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 207,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AON by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.