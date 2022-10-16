Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NAVI stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

