Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on November 2nd

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

LOW stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.