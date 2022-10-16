Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Benchmark

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $213.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $204.26 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.58.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

