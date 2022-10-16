Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT Stock Performance

LON:MIG1 opened at GBX 42 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.01. Maven Income and Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.57). The company has a market capitalization of £56.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2,100.00.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

