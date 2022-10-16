DA Davidson Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $78.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

