Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$14.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.08. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.80 million during the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

