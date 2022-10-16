Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.75.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $259.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.