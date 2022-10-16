New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

