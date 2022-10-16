CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (CXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

CXF opened at C$9.53 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of C$9.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.72.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.