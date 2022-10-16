Cowen Cuts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $55.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,066,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Novavax by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 186,228 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

