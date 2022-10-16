Guggenheim Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $24.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $79,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $203,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

