MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MEGI opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,853,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

