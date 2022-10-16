Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Morguard North American’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Morguard North American has a fifty-two week low of C$13.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.39 million for the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

