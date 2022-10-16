Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDIUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on October 28th

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

HDIUF stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDIUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.