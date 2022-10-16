Truist Financial Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $15.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.