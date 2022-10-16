Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 18th

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.61.
About Hang Seng Bank
