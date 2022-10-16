Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $420.17 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
