Short Interest in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Grows By 63.2%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VectivBio by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VectivBio during the third quarter worth $992,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VectivBio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 471,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VectivBio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VECT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VectivBio Stock Down 5.1 %

About VectivBio

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

