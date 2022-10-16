Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,169,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,059,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

