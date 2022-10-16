StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.71.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,641,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.