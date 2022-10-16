Needham & Company LLC Trims Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price to $90.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.10. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

