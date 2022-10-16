Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 511.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.