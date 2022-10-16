The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Mexico Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:MXF Get Rating ) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 10.25% of The Mexico Fund worth $25,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.