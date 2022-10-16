Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Shares Up 28.1%

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) rose 28.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.34 and last traded at 0.34. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alpha Cognition from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.

