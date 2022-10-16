Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $6.75 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
