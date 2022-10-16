Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voya Financial by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 3,021,715 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Voya Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,017,000 after buying an additional 645,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

