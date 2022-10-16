AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 0.69. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
