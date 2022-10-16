AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 0.69. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

