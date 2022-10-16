Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.30 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

