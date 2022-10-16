Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.30 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $25.45.
About Oxford Lane Capital
