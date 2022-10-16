WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Bank of America

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.71.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

